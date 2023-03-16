Northern Trust to Provide Custody and Benefit Payments to South Shore Regional Centre for Education and Tri-County Regional Centre for Education

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been selected by South Shore Regional Centre for Education (SSRCE) and Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE), to provide custody and benefit payment services for their CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) Staff and Support Staff defined benefit pension plans.

SSRCE is the public-school board for Lunenburg County and Queens County in Nova Scotia. It is responsible for 26 schools in the region, ranging from elementary schools to adult high schools. TCRCE is the public-school board for Digby County, Yarmouth County and Shelbourne County in Nova Scotia, and is responsible for 23 elementary, junior high and high schools.

When looking for a new provider, the boards were impressed with Northern Trust’s understanding of their pension plans and long history servicing large and complex pensions in Canada.

“Throughout the selection process, the entire Northern Trust team was well engaged with our needs,” said Tiffany Joudrey, Director of Finance, South Shore Regional Centre for Education. “We feel very comfortable asking any member of the team any questions we have – there's a lot of knowledge and understanding there.”

“We are pleased to be supporting the SSRCE and TCRCE pension plans,” said Katie Pries, President & CEO of The Northern Trust Company Canada. “Northern Trust has a long and great history of servicing pension plans, and we are proud to expand those capabilities in Nova Scotia.”

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.