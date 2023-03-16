Bowlero Corp. Continues Expansion in Florida With Two Acquisitions

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two additional bowling centers in Florida – Bowland Cape Coral and HeadPinz Cape Coral.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “ We continue to be pleased with the quality of the assets that we have been able to add to our portfolio so far in 2023.”

Both locations located in Cape Coral, Florida offer a range of activities including bowling and arcade games. Bowland Cape Coral is a 33-lane center featuring a private event space for parties and events, league play, arcade games, and a full-service bar and restaurant. Located 5 miles away is HeadPinz Cape Coral, a contemporary 18-lane center with an expansive arcade with over 40 games and VIP private event space.

“ These upcoming acquisitions are an exciting opportunity for our Company, expanding our footprint in Florida and entering a new community. We are looking forward to utilizing our resources to help further the success of these two centers in the coming months,” said Parker in closing.

Both locations will open as Bowlero centers upon completion of the acquisition.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com