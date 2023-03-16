Sleep Matters LTD. Selects eClinicalWorks EHR for Enhanced Patient Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Sleep Matters LTD. selected eClinicalWorks to improve patient care and streamline operations.

"We are excited to partner with eClinicalWorks and healow to create a patient-centered approach to sleep disorder treatment," said Dr. Puja Sethi, founder of Sleep Matters LTD. "By combining our clinical expertise with eClinicalWorks' innovative technology, we can provide our patients with a more personalized and effective approach to their care."

eClinicalWorks has the expertise and resources that’ll help Sleep Matters LTD. manage all practice operations and patient engagement in one place. eClinicalWorks’ tools help:

Speed up daily documentation,

Deepen understanding of emerging healthcare challenges,

Strengthen patient engagement,

Reduce burdens on providers, and

Lower practices’ costs per claim.

Sleep Matters LTD. will also leverage healow's patient engagement software to provide patients with real-time access to their health information and allow them to communicate with their care team directly. This will enable patients to take a more active role in their care and improve their overall health outcomes. healow Aware®, a comprehensive and unified solution patient engagement solution designed to empower patients, will help Sleep Matters LTD. customize their marketing materials, train on-site staff, improve their online presence, and meet the challenges and opportunities of value-based care.

About Sleep Matters LTD.

Sleep Matters LTD. is a leading sleep disorders clinic, providing a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services for patients with sleep disorders. Sleep Matters LTD. was founded by Dr. Puja Sethi, a sleep specialist with over 10 years of experience in the field. The clinic provides patients with personalized care, tailored to their specific sleep disorder needs.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.