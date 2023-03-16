Cookies Announces Global Partnership with Final Bell & 14th Round for Packaging and Co-Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announces that vaporizer technology innovator 14th Round will serve as Cookies’ hardware and packaging partner, and 14th Round’s plant-touching sister company Final Bell will provide comprehensive co-manufacturing for all of Cookies’ cannabis products in California and Canada. These two new partners bring strategic advantages to Cookies as the company continues its global expansion, offering expertise in logistical and operational support, inventory management, automation equipment, manufacturing SOPs, and training and ongoing technical support for their respective manufacturing operations.

"We are excited to partner with Final Bell who will help Cookies’ global expansion plan by serving as both our packaging and co-manufacturing partner,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “I have a great working relationship with Tom [Final Bell’s Co-Founder], and appreciate his vibe and energy, and everything he and the experienced Final Bell Team brings to the table.”

The relationship, successfully forged during the past few quarters, will soon debut upgraded packaging, a suite of state-of-the-art vaporization hardware, and the introduction of new pre-rolls, edibles, vape products, and concentrates. Consumers can expect to see all of these exciting and innovative products hit dispensary shelves in California and Canada initially, in Q1 of 2023, with additional products to follow.

The powerful partnership between globally recognized Cookies, renowned for its genetics, and creative vision under Berner, and 14th Round and Final Bell’s design and engineering acumen and end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, should lead to robust growth for Cookies as it continues to enter new markets and introduce new products across the globe.

Jeremy Green, Co-Founder of Final Bell and 14th Round, said, “We built Final Bell and 14th Round to service the needs of cannabis companies of the future: global brands that understand the value and necessity for streamlined supply chain management, continuous innovation, and co-manufacturing capabilities defined by strict and repeatable processes. No one epitomizes that concept better than Cookies and we are thrilled to support the growth of their business around the world.”

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

Final Bell is enabling innovation at scale for the cannabis industry. Founded by experienced cannabis industry operators, Final Bell offers an owned, end-to-end manufacturing solution that allows leading cannabis brands to outsource packaging, hardware, manufacturing, sales, and marketing, to quickly move new product ideas from concept to shelf across multiple geographies. With unparalleled, hands-on experience at all levels of the cannabis industry, deep roots in global manufacturing and CPG, and a focus on continuous improvement in all areas of its business, Final Bell helps leading brands – from craft producers to the largest multi-state operators – innovate, grow and continue disrupting the industry. For more information about Final Bell, visit finalbell.com.

