Netradyne Partners with Cover Whale to Provide High-Tech Dash Cams for Policyholders

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing solutions focused on safety and driver coaching for commercial fleets, today announced its partnership with Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurance provider and fast-growing insurtech. The partnership enhances Cover Whale’s Driver Safety Program by using Netradyne’s advanced AI safety technology to gain insights into driver behavior, identify critical incidents on the road, and deliver real-time alerts.

With intuitive driver alerts and high-performance processing, the latest Driver•i® dual-facing dash cameras enable fleet management to promote safer driving, flag aggressive behavior, coach and communicate with drivers and exonerate them should accidents happen. The Netradyne platform also allows Cover Whale to coach drivers in cases of unsafe trends such as excessive speed, hard-braking and hard-turning. Drivers that follow the Driver Safety Program’s guidance can save money on premiums, keep roads safe, and get rewarded with Netradyne’s GreenZone DriverStars for proactive behavior like consecutive stops.

“We are thrilled to partner with a provider who puts fleet safety at the forefront of its business,” said Adam Kahn, chief business development officer at Netradyne. “Advanced AI dash cams are no longer an industry ‘nice to have’ but have become a necessity for companies who recognize that safety coaching is the best form of insurance. Traditional Accident Event Recorders (AERs) look back at harsh events, missing risky behavioral trends. The Driver•i devices being deployed with Cover Whale use AI and edge computing to capture and analyze every second of drive time, which will help policyholders quickly identify where to focus coaching to reduce risk and lower insurance costs.”

“Cameras are an indispensable part of our Driver Safety Program that not only help us improve safety measures, and save drivers money, but also empower our policyholders to make safe driving a core part of their day-to-day,” said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. “Partnering with Netradyne to use their advanced cameras, including the Driver•i D-210 and D-215 dash cameras fall directly in line with our mission of using tech to preempt and prevent future loss. We continue to focus on ways to streamline and improve the claims process, maintain low loss ratios and prioritize the safety of our policyholders.”

About Cover Whale:

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $400 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. With a fundamental belief that safe driving should be rewarded, Cover Whale-insured drivers may receive up to 15% off when renewing their auto liability policy. The company has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers on Forbes' 2023 list. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook, and our blog.

About Netradyne, Inc.:

Founded in 2015, Netradyne is an industry-leading fleet safety SaaS startup with over 500 employees and offices in San Diego, CA, and Bangalore, IN. Trusted by more than 1,000 commercial fleets of all sizes and vehicle types worldwide, Netradyne’s flagship product Driver•i delivers the industry’s most advanced AI-powered HD video safety cameras, fleet performance analytics, and driver awareness tools. Driver•i recognizes risky and good driving behaviors by analyzing every minute of drive time, in-cab, and out with 98% accuracy. For more information, visit www.netradyne.com. Stay up to date with Netradyne on LinkedIn, Facebook, blog, and newsroom.