Serta Simmons Bedding Digitally Transforms Supply Chain Planning with Blue Yonder

DORAVILLE, Ga. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), a leading global sleep company, today announced that it is digitally transforming its supply chain planning capabilities with Blue Yonder. SSB is in the process of implementing Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Integrated Demand and Supply Planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning, into its existing Advanced Planning System (APS) to improve manufacturing efficiency and meet ongoing customer demand, as well as support the company’s ongoing growth efforts.

“At Serta Simmons Bedding, we are focused on helping people sleep better so that they can live healthier lives, and we are continuing to enhance our supply chain capabilities to ensure we deliver on that promise,” said Bhavani Subramanian, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Serta Simmons Bedding. “The implementation of Blue Yonder’s solution is the latest step in our effort to further build a high-performing and resilient supply chain so that we can continue providing excellent, on-time in full service to our retail partners and, ultimately, sleepers.”

Blue Yonder’s Integrated Demand and Supply Planning solution will enable SSB to better understand changing demand patterns and support advanced planning of raw materials. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning prescriptive recommendations, the solution offers a holistic and connected view of the supply chain planning process supporting the company’s forecast accuracy and inventory management efforts.

“We developed the Blue Yonder solution to help companies optimize their planning capabilities and improve manufacturing efficiencies,” said Terry Turner, President - Manufacturing, Blue Yonder. “We are excited to team up with Serta Simmons Bedding to enhance their supply chain and support their efforts to deliver industry-leading sleep solutions to both retailers and consumers.”

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com/.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

