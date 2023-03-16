Kansas City Current Extends Partnership With SeatGeek, Choosing its Technology to Power Ticketing at the First Stadium Purpose-Built for Women’s Professional Soccer

NEW YORK & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced a partnership extension with the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). SeatGeek will continue to power the club's ticketing technology and third-party events, including concerts, when the Current opens the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team in 2024. The Current currently hosts its home matches at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Current switched its ticketing technology to SeatGeek in 2022 and saw significant customer satisfaction growth during match days. According to a survey of ticket buyers 24 hours after they attended an event, match-goers applauded the app's ease of use and convenience for re-selling or transferring tickets to friends as reasons for its high satisfaction scores. Amid a 13-match unbeaten streak last season, the Current drove more than 10,000 fans to the club's match against Angel City F.C. in August – breaking the franchise record as the highest-attended home match ever.

“ As we prepare for our move to the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional soccer team, we want technology that fits the fans in 2023 and caters to our fans in 2024 and beyond,” said KC Current President Allison Howard. “ We’ve heard great feedback from our supporters about SeatGeek’s app, and we will continue to build on that technology in our own app to level up the matchday experience.”

According to an internal after-season report of SeatGeek's Rally technology usage among Current supporters, "recommended events around the area" was behind "weather" as the most viewed feature, opening up the doors for future third-party event revenue opportunities when the club moves into its new stadium. Other Rally examples include features around buying more tickets and parking upsells.

" The end-to-end user experience for fans has been overlooked for too long and a lot of the innovation in this area is coming from women’s sports,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. " Our goal is to help the Current make its new stadium a model for fan-friendly innovation by starting with technology first. We can't wait to make history with the Current in 2024 and beyond."

In addition to the Current, SeatGeek also tickets NWSL's Portland Thorns FC, Houston Dash, and Racing Louisville F.C. The platform also tickets eight Major League Soccer clubs, ten United Soccer League clubs, and half of the English Premier League's clubs, including Liverpool F.C. and Manchester City F.C.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers and Liverpool F.C., as well as the National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on the new Kansas City Current Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.