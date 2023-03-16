KNIME achieves Premier tier partner status with Snowflake

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KNIME today announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Premier partner, KNIME can help accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers, who can fully leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"The KNIME and Snowflake partnership allows our joint customers to benefit from a reliable, scalable, and secure option of storing and processing their large data in the cloud with the option to leverage KNIME as a low-code data science platform to gain deeper insights on Snowflake-stored data and share them with more people in the organization. With this partnership, our goal is to empower users to self-sufficiently utilize all their data," said Stephen Rauner, Partner Technology Manager at KNIME

The Snowflake-KNIME stack enables joint customers to access and manipulate data stored in Snowflake’s single, integrated platform by using KNIME’s intuitive, low-code/no-code platform easily. Line-of-business experts can become self-sufficient in getting the analytics they need, as KNIME enables them to build models without any coding. This not only removes the bottleneck traditionally imposed on IT teams, it also helps democratize data throughout organizations.

Furthermore, the partnership enables data experts to tailor models to their specific needs through the KNIME's flexible and extensible design, which makes scripting languages such as R, Python, Java, and more, as well as open-source machine learning libraries, accessible within the platform. This approach strikes a balance between user-friendliness and analytical sophistication, enabling customers to gain agility and address complex analytic problems.

“Our partnership with KNIME is a natural fit, as it enables domain experts and line-of-business experts to make the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud by allowing teams to independently access and manipulate data within their Snowflake instance,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please visit snowflake.com/partners. For more information about KNIME, visit www.knime.com.

About KNIME

KNIME software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the business to the bleeding edge of modern data science, integrating the latest AI and machine learning techniques. KNIME is distinct in its open approach, which ensures easy adoption and future-proof access to new technologies.