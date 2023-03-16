Partnership with Double the Donation to Expand Givinga’s Philanthropic Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston-based philanthropic technology company Givinga, Inc. is thrilled to announce a partnership with Double the Donation, an industry leading provider of matching gift and volunteer grant solutions for nonprofits and educational institutions. Their integration with Double the Donation continues their effort to modernize corporate giving and maximize employee matching. The addition of Double the Donation to their Philantech® platform and partner network is designed to close the gap between brands, their stakeholders and a network of 2M+ charities globally.

First created in 1954, corporate “matching” is a core part of many corporate giving programs. Corporate matching acts as a catalyst to engage and reward employees, maximize philanthropic impact, and attract and retain top talent. However, match programs have never reached their full potential, with median participation rates hovering around 9%, and only 16% of employees aware of their program’s existence. Corporate matching’s lack of technology and innovation has reduced corporate impact, employee engagement and overall charitable giving resulting in an estimated $7B in unused corporate matching funds each year.

Givinga’s comprehensive set of matching capabilities for corporate partners reimagines the traditional match and is designed to unlock a brand’s impact. Their modern matching capabilities have seen a 6x increase in match participation, and their partnership with Double the Donation expands their functionality further with simple automatic submission of employee match requests.

“We’re excited to offer our nonprofit clients what they’ve been requesting since the birth of matching gifts: a way for donors to submit their matching gift requests with no hassle,” said Adam Weinger, President at Double the Donation. “Double the Donation and Givinga are aligned in our mission to close the matching gift loop to benefit nonprofits, donors, and companies alike.”

Givinga’s integration with Double the Donation means Philantech® users, with the functionality enabled, can donate to a charity and with the power of 360MatchPro by Double the Donation automatically have their match request sent to their company. This removes an extra step for the employee, streamlines admin requests and unlocks more dollars for charities.

“We believe there are innovative and impactful ways to expand corporate matching, and our partnership with Double the Donation gives us an opportunity to showcase our Easy Match capabilities. Combining Double the Donation’s charity matching services with our corporate-giving-made-easy capabilities will allow our partners to reimagine corporate philanthropy by aligning with employees and customers to maximize impact,” said Joe Phoenix, Cofounder and CEO of Givinga.

In addition to driving more money to charity, this integration expands Givinga’s network of strategic philanthropic partners available to Givinga’s clients. Double the Donation joins Givinga’s existing partners, including Charity Navigator and GlobalGiving, as Givinga continues to transform corporate giving access to companies of all sizes.

For more information on how Givinga powers charitable giving experiences that transform workplace culture, build brand affinity and cultivate everyday philanthropy, please visit https://www.givinga.com/schedule-a-demo/.

About Givinga

Givinga is on a mission to redefine philanthropy. They’ve developed tools and technology to remove the traditional barriers to philanthropy, empowering companies to develop modern giving solutions that align with and enhance their corporate strategy. Givinga’s technology, Philantech®, supports workplace giving programs, brands seeking to enhance their charitable impact, startups reimagining B2C charitable giving, foundations looking to increase donor engagement, and more. www.givinga.com

About Double the Donation

There’s an unnecessary gap between fundraising organizations and corporate giving programs, to the tune of $4-7 billion in unclaimed matching gift revenue annually. Double the Donation helps nonprofits and educational institutions increase fundraising from corporate matching gift and employee volunteer grant programs. Double the Donation maintains a database of employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs. With more than 20,000 entries in the database, Double the Donation presents match-eligible donors with their company’s specific program requirements, including a direct link to their company’s online matching gift submission portal or PDF download. www.doublethedonation.com