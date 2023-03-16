Cargill and Apex Sign Offtake Agreement for 50 MW from Goose Creek Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Clean Energy today announced a renewable energy offtake agreement with Cargill, a leading global provider of food, agriculture, financial, and industrial products, for 50 MW from Goose Creek Wind. The 300 MW project, located in Piatt County, Illinois, will support Cargill’s significant operations in the region, including a nearby manufacturing center and an innovation lab, and will help Cargill reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 10% by 2025.

“Beyond the traditional benefits of renewable projects—local tax revenue, job creation, lease payments, and more—Goose Creek Wind will have an oversize positive impact on its host community. With this agreement, the project will generate clean energy that powers industry within twenty miles of the facility,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “This transaction represents Cargill’s commitment to supporting its communities—one of many shared principles evidenced in this new partnership.”

“At Cargill, our ambition is to build the most sustainable food supply chains in the world,” said Mark Senn, Cargill global energy leader. “This transaction represents our second-largest wind energy agreement to date and is proof we are working every day to implement new sustainable practices and reduce our impact on the planet.”

"This agreement marks an important step on Cargill’s path to achieve its U.S. greenhouse gas reduction goals for 2025 and beyond,” said Ross Hoder, managing director of Enocor, which served as Cargill’s advisor in connection with the transaction. “Cargill and Apex are market leaders whose work together on Goose Creek Wind will propel further clean energy investments over the coming years. We commend them for bringing this innovative transaction to a close and look forward to supporting them on future projects.”

In addition to generating renewable energy for Cargill, Rivian, and another corporate customer, Goose Creek Wind will generate tangible economic and environmental benefits in Illinois. The project will inject approximately $209 million into the local community, create nearly 400 jobs during construction, and contribute $300,000 to nearby conservation efforts. The wind facility is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 400 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit www.apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.