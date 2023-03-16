Aviva UK Recommits to Partnership with Majesco to Improve Underwriting Profitability and Risk Mitigation Tactics

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Aviva UK, the UK’s leading insurance, wealth, and retirement business, has renewed its partnership with Majesco. Aviva UK currently uses Majesco Loss Control and Majesco GuideStream to drive intelligent insights and enhance loss control data collection.

Aviva UK is the UK’s leading insurance, wealth and retirement business operating in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. For over 325 years, the company has helped its 18.5 million customers make the most out of life, plan and have the confidence that if things go wrong, Aviva will be there to put it right. Its diversified ‘One Aviva’ model drives its competitive advantage and allows the company to serve customers across the full range of their needs building lifelong relationships. One Aviva provides synergies between business lines so they can easily deploy solutions across multiple segments.

Integrated loss control solutions provide intelligent data collection from anywhere in the world helping organizations retain customer trust and satisfaction. With Majesco Loss Control and Majesco GuideStream, organizations can remotely take and identify photos, fill form answers, and make recommendations as if they were right on site. It digitally guides policyholders to easily collect critical information and optimize underwriting decisions.

“ We appreciate Aviva’s confidence in Majesco’s solutions and look forward helping the team redefine the future of loss control and solidify their place as a leader in the industry,” says Jim Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Majesco. “ Digital loss control solutions and embedded, real-time data and analytics are key enablers to expand risk assessments that can transform underwriting, enhance customer experiences and improve profitability.”

