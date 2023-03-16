Apto Payments Announces Partnership with Sardine

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apto Payments, a one-stop-shop card issuing platform, today announced its partnership with Sardine, the leading provider of fraud, compliance, and instant settlement solutions. The partnership will allow customers to quickly launch card programs with support from comprehensive transaction monitoring tools to identify and prevent fraudulent behavior.

The Sardine partnership comes as the need for robust fraud and compliance solutions continues to grow in the fintech industry. According to a FICO report, U.S. card skimming fraud grew by over 700% in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, PYMTS reported that 11% of consumers surveyed had experienced card-related fraud in the last 12 months. Through this partnership, Apto Payments is ensuring that their clients have best in class solutions to ensure no card related fraud takes place through Apto programs.

“In addition to offering an open platform and a suite of developer tools, Apto prioritizes its resources to provide a holistic risk management strategy. We are focused on ensuring that our customers can be successful with their card programs, even in the most challenging, highly evolving environments,” said Meg Nakamura, CEO of Apto Payments. “Partnering with Sardine allows us to bolster our own fraud and risk engines, resulting in the best cardholder protections in the industry.”

“We're thrilled to count Apto Payments as one of our customers; they are a world-class card issuing platform that powers some of the most innovative fintechs across the globe,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine. “And honored that they trust Sardine's suite of Fraud & Compliance solutions to maximize their revenue efforts and make smarter fraud decisions – all from our real-time, risk-scoring engine.”

The Sardine agreement marks the latest partnership offering Apto’s customers best-in-class solutions for their payments and card issuing needs. It follows Apto’s recent announcement about the addition of Patriot Bank to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence. The Sardine partnership is just the latest example of how Apto Payments continues to build world-class developer tools and holistic card program management services for their clients.

About Sardine

Sardine is a single platform for fraud and compliance. An experienced team with deep expertise in fraud prevention allows the company to build innovative products to secure payments and financial applications. Sardine works with some of the world’s leading companies to accelerate the next version of global finance and the web. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit sardine.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Apto Payments

Apto Payments is a one-stop-shop card issuing platform that allows customers to launch cards with confidence and ease. By offering a single provider for developer tools and full program management, including regulatory advisory services and white glove cardholder support, Apto Payments minimizes the complexity of card issuing. Apto Payments reduces the barriers to entry to launching physical and virtual cards for corporate expenses, disbursements, reward programs, and more, in just a few steps. Apto Payments is committed to launching and supporting the most innovative card programs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.aptopayments.com.