J&J Materials Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of J&J Materials (“J&J”), a leading wholesale distributor of hardscapes products with five locations in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

“We are excited to welcome the J&J Materials team and its customers to the SiteOne family and expand our hardscapes offering in the Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “J&J has built an impressive team with an exceptional reputation for excellent customer service. They are a terrific complement to our existing business.”

“SiteOne is a natural fit to continue our outstanding history of providing quality products and outstanding customer service,” said John Ferreira, founder of J&J Materials. “We are excited to join the team and provide enhanced opportunities for our dedicated associates and our valued customers.”

This is the first acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services.

