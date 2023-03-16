HPO, in Collaboration with Eastman, Announces Upcoming Launch of High Energy Visible Light Filtering Film in the Transportation Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastman and High Performance Optics, Inc. (HPO) announced today that a selective High Energy Visible Light (HEVL) filtering window film for the transportation industry will be launched in Asia. Selective HEVL filtering has been the optimal solution in filtering undesirable “blue light” from human eyes in various applications such as eyeglasses, over-the-counter readers, prescription contact lenses and screen shields. Under a license agreement, Eastman is launching LLumar® AIR BLB and LLumar® ATR BLB window films using HPO’s patented selective HEVL (blue light) filtering technology. The launch is planned for February 2023 in China.

In the development process, HPO partnered with Frontier Specialty Chemicals (Frontier), who specializes in research, analytics, customization, and organic design of custom chemistry for various industries around the world. For this new product launch, Frontier worked side by side with Eastman in the custom development of this solution. Years in the making, HPO, Frontier, and Eastman have been testing and modifying the chemistry to bring this product to market, with the goal of providing HEVL protection for millions around the world.

“From day one, HPO’s goal has been the protection of the human retina from the undesirable effects of blue light. HPO has worked to identify mediums that allow our company to put protective filters between the human eye and the sources of HEVL. Eastman’s launch of a selective HEVL filtering film in the transportation space is one more huge step in our mission. HPO has been working for years, with some of the best companies in the world, to protect consumers from HEVL emitted from electronic devices. Sun light emits 10-100X more undesirable HEVL (blue light), on a cloudy day, than electronic devices. Now, Eastman will be the first to offer selective HEVL filtering of undesirable blue light from the sun, in the auto transportation space. We are excited and proud of the work that has been completed by Eastman, Frontier and HPO. We have collaboratively worked together to bring a solution forward that can now offer protection for millions within a new medium, the auto transportation space,” said Larry Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of HPO.

“Our purpose at Eastman is to enhance the quality of life in a material way,” said Erin Bernhardt, vice president and general manager of Eastman Performance Films business. “The collaboration with HPO is another step in doing that through innovation that filters harmful blue light from the sun’s visible spectrum to protect the driver and passenger vision with blue-light filtering window films. We’re excited to launch this new product-line into the China market where there is leading awareness of the impact of unfiltered blue light from the sun.”

About HPO

HPO was founded in 2006 by Dr. Andy Ishak, OD, FAAO. Dr. Ishak was one of the early drivers of protection for the human retina from HEVL. HPO’s first application opportunities were in the ophthalmic space where HPO has now licensed its Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology to some of the largest companies in the world within their respective application spaces. Products using HPO’s IP and technology now offer protection for millions around the world from undesirable HEVL. https://hpousa.com/press/

HPO is a world leader in driving the need for HEVL protection for the human eye and has patented, licensed, and developed custom technology solutions for some of the largest companies in the world for eyeglasses, contact lenses, readers, screen shields for electronic devices and now transportation/ automotive window films. HPO has over 100 issued or pending patents on Selective HEVL (Blue Light) Filtering. HPO IP - HPO USA

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About Frontier Specialty Chemicals

Founded in 1975, Frontier Specialty Chemicals (Logan, Utah) is a chemical manufacturer specializing in organic synthesis. Frontier has specialized expertise in porphyrin synthesis, organoboron and custom synthesis. Frontier’s scientific team is devoted to discovering and developing applications of novel materials for use in the medical and material science fields. Frontier works closely with organizations to customize and develop unique materials for their applications and manufacturing processes.