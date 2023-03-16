LicenseFortress Introduces Database Insight Capabilities Option to the ArxPlatform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LicenseFortress, Inc., the only independent software asset management provider to financially guarantee its results, is again leading the competition with its partnership with Application Performance Ltd by adding Database Insight™ as an add-on to the ArxPlatform™.

The ArxPlatform leverages intelligent, real-time software license compliance monitoring and alerting for Oracle®, Microsoft®, and VMware®. The addition of Database Insight will provide optimization for how database licenses are used, as well as unlocking hosting and cloud platform savings.

“License optimization can only be achieved at the intersection of license expertise, legal expertise, technical expertise, and deep understanding of how efficiently compute resources are utilized, combined with a thorough knowledge of the organization's 3–5-year road map,” said Michael Corey, COO & Co-Founder of LicenseFortress.

LicenseFortress is the first SAM-managed service to merge all these capabilities together, providing its customers with sustainable license optimization. With the cost of database software often far exceeding the cost of infrastructure, these new enhanced license optimization capabilities amount to real cost savings for the customer.

"To accomplish this industry first, we realized we needed a trusted partner with deep domain expertise and a proven product capable of supporting Oracle and Microsoft out of the gate. With their decades of experience, Application Performance was a natural choice,” said Dean Bolton, Chief Architect & Co-Founder of LicenseFortress.

"When LicenseFortress approached us to incorporate capabilities from our next-generation database monitoring solution into their ArxPlatform, we were excited. Together we can help customers optimize their current database investments and reduce costs," said Russell Luke, CEO of Application Performance.

About LicenseFortress

Founded in 2014, LicenseFortress has disrupted the software asset management sector as the only independent firm providing real-time monitoring, license compliance, and legal services with a financial guarantee — protecting clients against costly software licensing audits. LicenseFortress provides unparalleled protection for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of software license compliance.

About Application Performance Ltd

In 2020 Application Performance introduced DBmarlin to offer a new way to track database performance across multiple technologies wherever they are deployed. It supports all stages of the application lifecycle, bringing together performance with what has changed over time. It ensures that customers can optimize how they use their license investment and continually find ways to reduce the cost of hosting platforms and cloud infrastructure on which databases depend.

