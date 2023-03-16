Michael Malul London Partners with ESW to Launch DTC Ecommerce Experience for International Consumers, Overcoming ‘Dangerous Goods’ Distinction for Fragrances

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESW, the world’s leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, today announced its partnership with Michael Malul London to launch international DTC ecommerce capabilities for the brand. Through this partnership, Michael Malul London will be able to ship to 24 countries across Europe, the UK, and the US. ESW’s localization allows brands to overcome the ‘dangerous goods’ distinction related to international fragrance shipping of fragrances, which is a key opportunity for enabling greater global commerce for the fragrance industry overall.

“Being ‘open for business’ in multiple countries is one of the fastest ways to scale a business while also maintaining control of brand equity,” said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, President and CEO, ESW, Americas. “Cracking the code for international fragrance shipping allows a brand like Michael Malul London to provide consumers with a seamless luxury experience for its consumers regardless of geographic location.”

In order to service its international client base, Michael Malul London needed a partner that could quickly eliminate friction in its DTC customer journey across borders. ESW leveraged the sustainable fragrance houses’ existing technology to launch multiple localized sites within weeks. Michael Malul London can now navigate the challenges presented not only by multiple global currencies and payment methods but also the complexity of shipping fragrances—listed as dangerous goods because of their highly flammable nature--internationally.

“Opening up 24 new countries has been an incredible asset to our business, and this is just Phase 1 of our rollout,” said Hanan Malul, CEO, Michael Malul London. “ESW’s innate understanding not only of our business, but also the customer journey regardless of location, has been a game changer for our business.”

About ESW

ESW is the leading global and domestic direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to expand their DTC channel. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the combined organization offers brands and retailers a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company’s development. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

About Michael Malul

Michael Malul is headquartered in Columbus, OH and all the magic is done in house. One thing that differentiates our brand from many others is that we touch each part of the process from ideation to product development, design, manufacturing, distribution and marketing. The brand values the opportunity to manufacture their products in their headquarters and distribute them straight to their customers, while also bringing new jobs to the Columbus area.

The brand has a very close-knit company work culture where every employee’s voice is equally heard and valued. During the product development process, each member of the team sits down for a “smelling session” to review new submissions for future and potential products. Everyone voices their thoughts and offers suggestions for improvements and modifications. Once a scent is selected—the story begins. Michael Malul strives to bring innovative and unique scents to the fragrance industry while also maintaining current trends.

Michael Malul London fragrances are currently in more than 1,500 stores all over the country, including large national chains such as Perfumania, The Fragrance Outlet, The Bay, Belk, Olivela, and many more. Our products have enjoyed immense success in this market and sales continue to grow every day.