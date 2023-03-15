PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation Announce Agreement to Build New Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility

VANCOUVER, Wash. & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health, today announced that they have entered into a joint venture partnership to build and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation facility in Springfield, Oregon.

With a total of 50 private rooms, the 67,000-square-foot facility will nearly double patient capacity of the existing PeaceHealth acute rehabilitation unit, currently managed by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, located at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center, University District. The new facility will also feature a 12-bed acquired brain injury unit, a first for the area. It will be located on the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend annex campus.

The new rehabilitation facility will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury, and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. This expansion will allow PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation to increase access to inpatient rehabilitation services in the region, addressing a significant community need. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the facility.

"Both PeaceHealth and Lifepoint Rehabilitation share a strong commitment to providing high-quality care,” said Todd Salnas, Chief Executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon Network. “We are pleased to partner with Lifepoint Rehabilitation as we expand access to critically needed inpatient rehabilitation services in our community. We look forward to providing both an enhanced level of care and an increased access to care for rehabilitation patients throughout the region.”

Pending customary regulatory approvals, construction for the new inpatient rehabilitation facility is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 with an expected opening in 2026.

“We are pleased to partner with PeaceHealth as we expand access to critically needed inpatient rehabilitation services for patients in the Willamette Valley,” said David Stark, vice president of operations for Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “Our patients are at the center of the work we do, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside PeaceHealth as we advance our mission of making communities healthier ®.”

Upon completion, the PeaceHealth rehabilitation facility will join Lifepoint Rehabilitation’s growing network of more than 30 inpatient rehabilitation facilities across the country.

About PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. In 1890, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace founded what has become PeaceHealth. The Sisters shared expertise and transferred wisdom from one medical center to another, always finding the best way to serve the unmet need for healthcare in their communities. Today, PeaceHealth is the legacy of the founding Sisters and continues with a spirit of respect, stewardship, collaboration and social justice in fulfilling its Mission. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.

About Lifepoint Rehabilitation

With more than 30 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) across 18 states, Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Through our IRFs and more than 100 acute rehabilitation units (ARUs), Lifepoint Rehabilitation brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help our patients recover and return home quickly from a number of conditions, including strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, amputations and trauma. Lifepoint Rehabilitation is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health.