Tutor Perini Announces Notice of Hearing Regarding Proposed $2.95 Billion Contract Award for the Design-Build Program for the NYC Borough Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the City of New York has posted a notice for a public hearing to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 23, 2023, regarding a proposed contract between the New York City Department of Design and Construction and Tutor Perini Corporation for the Design-Build Program for the NYC Borough Based Jails System, Brooklyn Facility. The proposed contract amount is $2,958,933,292. The contract term is 2,317 consecutive calendar days from the date of notice to proceed.

For further details about this public hearing, please see the information posted here.

