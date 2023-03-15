Morse Micro and Quectel Partner to Take Wi-Fi HaLow to Market

SYDNEY & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, have today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Wi-Fi HaLow solutions to market. Through the partnership, Quectel will integrate Morse Micro’s 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow technology into a new module, designed for consumer, industrial, agricultural and other use cases.

Anchored by Morse Micro’s MM6108 microchip, and leveraging FCC-certified reference designs, Quectel’s module will accelerate the adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across the globe, supporting the development of long-range IoT solutions for all.

The FGH100M is Quectels new long range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow module compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah standard. It operates in 850–950 MHz bands with 1/2/4/8 MHz channel width and features 21 dBm maximum output power and 32.5 Mbps maximum theoretical transmission rate . With its ultra-compact size of 13.0 mm × 13.0 mm × 2.2 mm, FGH100M optimizes and effectively reduces end-product size and design cost, and fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications.

“This announcement demonstrates the growth and momentum of Wi-Fi HaLow and our focus on the adoption and commercialization of this technology in key industries. Quectel’s comprehensive portfolio of IoT modules provides a strategic footprint to integrate our Wi-Fi HaLow technology that delivers low power and ten times the range of traditional Wi-Fi,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “We look forward to collaborating with Quectel to develop new Wi-Fi HaLow solutions that are poised to be game changers for consumers and enterprises, from smart home to smart city and everything in between.”

“Our partnership with Morse Micro demonstrates our continued focus to provide our customers with leading-edge IoT solutions that are deployed across the globe into multiple IoT applications,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Morse Micro’s industry-leading Wi-Fi HaLow technology is well-suited for IoT modules designed to meet growing demands for long-range connectivity and low power requirements for many IoT and machine-to-machine applications.”

Morse Micro’s comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry’s smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidths and is capable of delivering tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. These Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200M in capital raised to date, the company is the largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company in the world. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 6,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.