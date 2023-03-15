KaiPod Catalyst starts accelerator for entrepreneurial educators to launch their own microschools with 17 founders from 13 states

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaiPod Learning today announced the beginning of KaiPod Catalyst, its first-of-its-kind accelerator program designed to help entrepreneurial educators launch their own microschools. Aiming to bridge the gap between idea and actualization for founders, KaiPod Catalyst helps Founders go from Idea to Launch in 18 weeks with support across marketing, operations, financing and academics for the life of their microschool.

17 Founders from 13 states have been accepted to the first cohort of KaiPod Catalyst. These Founders come from diverse backgrounds and have a range of educational philosophies, but all share a commitment to helping students reach their full potential. 80% are former classroom teachers, with an average tenure of over 8 years, more than half have advanced degrees, and one third have Doctorate degrees.

“We are thrilled to launch KaiPod Catalyst as part of our larger mission to empower entrepreneurial educators and give them the resources they need to create transformative learning experiences for students,” said Amar Kumar, CEO and Founder at KaiPod Learning. “The 17 founders in this program show that there is great demand for microschools from all corners of the country, and we are excited to help them turn their dreams into reality.”

Isis Spann, one of the Catalyst founders described her experience as a literal accelerator to her dream: "I have always dreamed of having a school, a place where I could love kids, teach kids to love learning and be a resource for families. With the support of KaiPod, my founder family, and the Catalyst program my dream is becoming a reality."

KaiPod Learning will be offering additional resources including mentorships, funding opportunities, access to experts in the field of education technology, and hands-on support from its team of experts.

For more information about KaiPod Catalyst please visit the KaiPod Catalyst website or contact us at catalyst@kaipodlearning.com. To learn more about our founders, follow us on social media using the hashtag: #KaiPodCatalyst.

