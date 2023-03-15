Playmaker Capital Inc. Brand Futbol Sites to Feature Official NBA Content on Social Media Channels in Select Latin American Countries

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the NBA and Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) brand, Futbol Sites, the leading digital sports media group throughout Latin America, announced a collaboration to distribute official NBA highlights and content via Futbol Sites’ social media channels in select Latin American countries.1

As part of the agreement, the league’s fans in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will have access to the latest NBA highlights on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube from Futbol Sites-operated channels such as Bolavip, Cracks, Varsky Sports and RedGol.

Fans in Latin America will also have the opportunity to subscribe to NBA League Pass, the NBA’s premium live game subscription service, from Futbol Sites’ social media channels, receiving the most comprehensive live and on-demand access to the entire season of games in high-definition with live stats, alternative audio and multiple viewing options.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. |T: (416) 815-4993.

To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

