TÜV SÜD Announces Collaboration With Applied DNA Sciences to Provide Traceability Solutions

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a global leader in testing, inspection / audit and certification, announces a new collaboration with Applied DNA Sciences (ADNAS) to offer their scientific traceability services as a complement to TÜV SÜD's product traceability solution.

ADNAS has pioneered a molecular DNA-based supply chain security and anti-counterfeiting technology called CertainT®, which involves an integrated “tag-test-track” approach to maximize supply chain security and minimize counterfeiting. The CertainT® platform allows for DNA-based molecular tagging to enable cotton fiber and finished cotton products to be tested and tracked through global supply chains. In addition, DNA genotyping and Isotope testing are available to verify cotton content claims and for cotton origin verification at any stage of the supply chain.

Through Applied DNA’s CertainT® platform offered as a complement to the TÜV SÜD’s traceability services, clients will be able to access a portfolio of services:

Factory Audits

Supply chain mapping

Product verification at various supply chain entity

Cotton source verification

For more Information about Applied DNA Sciences, please contact MeiLin Wan, textilesales@adnas.com.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com