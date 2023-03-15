BRAVADA International Launches DropShipSuperstore.com; A New Webstore Providing Women’s Fashion and More for Drop Shipping

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRAVADA International Ltd (https://DropShipSuperstore.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has launched DropShipSuperstore.com, a website providing a full range of women’s fashion drop shipping products with an eye to expanding to a number of other viable drop shipping product categories.

The Drop Ship Superstore will initially provide products and services for drop shipping fashion with a specialization to drop shipping leggings but intends to expand its available products as its customer base grows. Other categories will be added shortly such as pet supplies, beauty products, handbags and other consumer related goods that fit well into a drop shipping model. Customers using the Drop Ship Superstore will benefit from our fast same day shipping service from our Los Angeles warehouse.

The drop shipping model is as granular you can get in providing wholesale and retail products. With a very challenging retail environment, drop shipping provides the most amount of people and businesses the opportunity to expand their products easily without the need to spend money on inventory.

Initially, the Drop Ship Superstore will not charge a monthly fee for using its services but will eventually implement a tiered monthly service fee structure based on which services are desired by the customer.

About:

BRAVADA International owns, develops and operates proprietary websites in the women’s fashion, personal protection equipment, face mask and pet industries with a real-world warehouse headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

BRAVADA International websites include:

LeggingsWholesale.com

WorldofLeggings.com

MedicalMaskSuperstore.com

OnlyLeggings.com

WorldofPets.com