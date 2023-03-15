Disguise Jumps Deeper Into Gaming With PIGGY Costume Launch

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., the leading costume division of toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced, in partnership with PhatMojo, multi-year rights in North America to design, develop and manufacture costumes and costume accessories for the episodic horror survival game, PIGGY, commencing in fall 2023.

Created by MiniToon, PIGGY has become one of the most popular and unique experiences in indie gaming. In the game, you team up with your friends to escape PIGGY, or play as PIGGY to hunt your friends and prevent their escape.

PIGGY has over 11.4B game visits and more than 6B views of fan-made videos on YouTube.

“Disguise has seen significant success in designing against episodic horror video game IPs and it is excited to add PIGGY into that genre for us,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “The popularity of the game combined with the spooky theme makes PIGGY the perfect candidate for a costume range that will appeal to the many fans of the franchise.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is not a new-comer to the costume and dress up category, with 36 years of experience in the design and manufacturing industry, and licensor relationships that span decades. Disguise is a world leader in development of inventive and cutting-edge products with distribution across the world.

All PIGGY costumes and accessories will be widely available at retailers in North America in store and online this fall.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop-up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About PhatMojo, LLC

Based in Los Angeles, CA, PhatMojo is a global toy and brand management company. PhatMojo focuses on working closely with creators and building memories with people who share their view of what’s cool.