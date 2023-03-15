American Australian Association Opens Murdoch Center in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Australian Association, founded by Sir Keith Murdoch in 1948, is proud to launch the next era of the Association with the opening of its new headquarters in New York City. Named the American Australian Association Murdoch Center, it will serve as a meeting place for Americans and Australians to collaborate in pursuit of strong ties between their two nations.

The Center, located at 600 3rd Avenue in Manhattan, formally opened on March 14 with United States Ambassador to Australia, the Hon. Caroline Kennedy and Australian Ambassador to the United States, the Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO in attendance, along with Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and Anthony Pratt.

“The Murdoch Center was made possible by a very generous grant from News Corp and Fox Corporation, and with the wonderful support of the Pratt Foundation,” said Craig Chapman, Chair of the Association. “Their investment in our future undergirds the values of freedom and democracy that our two great nations will always share.”

For 75 years, the American Australian Association has worked to strengthen the alliance between the two countries as a conduit of culture, commerce and community, opening doors to endless possibilities.

The Murdoch Center will allow the Association to showcase the intellectual and artistic abilities of more than 1,000 graduate scholars, veterans and artists who have been awarded over US$15 million in grants by the Association. “We are very proud of our scholarship and exchange programs, which are designed to offer fair opportunities to Americans and Australians alike, becoming one of the largest Indigenous exchange programs between the United States and Australia,” said Amb. John Berry (retired), now President of the Association.

“I remember my father launching the American Australian Association 75 years ago. Australia had entered the Second World War as a member of the British Empire and ended having been saved by the United States, resulting in this new bilateral relationship becoming crucial. And what was true then is absolutely the case now, with the world facing many historic challenges, including the rise of a belligerent China. To further this understanding, the Association plays an important role in creating post-graduate scholarships for talented young Australian and American researchers, whose work has transformed and saved lives,” said Mr. Murdoch at the opening of the Murdoch Center. "Finally, I would just add, it means much to me to have Lachlan here today sharing in this important moment and continuing the family tradition. So, many thanks to all for what you have done for the Association and for what you surely will do for the two countries that I call home, Australia and the United States.”

“Australia’s relationship with America is our most important, and it’s never been stronger or closer thanks to organizations like this,” said Anthony Pratt, also speaking at the opening ceremony. He continued, “the Pratt Foundation is honored to support the establishment of the new center and I’m proud to be here tonight alongside Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of this great Association.”

In the spirit of the evening, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy stated, “there is no more important relationship in the world right now than the US and Australia.”

The Murdoch Center will enable the United States Studies Centre in Sydney and the Perth USAsia Centre, part of the American Australian Association family, to bring their world class research from Australia to the United States. It will also empower the Association to carry forward its mission of deepening economic engagement between the two nations through business roundtables, conferences and in other gatherings that encourage trade, investment and innovation. Much of this work will come under the auspices of the Association’s Business Council, co-chaired by Lachlan Murdoch and former Association Chair, Jennifer Nason. The Murdoch Center will allow the Association to provide resources to arriving Australians and a home for the community in New York City.

Photos from the event: https://we.tl/t-6wBJwQdiu8

Photo Credit: Jenna Bascom Photography

Note to Editors: The photograph of the ribbon cutting features an Indigenous Artwork in the background, commissioned by the American Australian Association from the APY Art Centre Collective. The work is a collaboration between eight Indigenous women artists based in Adelaide, South Australia: Rhoda Tjitayi, Sandra Pumani, Josephine Mick, Tjimpuna Williams, Jennifer Ingkatji, Yaritji Heffernan, Leah Brady and Nyunmiti Burton.

L to R: Craig Chapman, Amb. Caroline Kennedy, Amb. John Berry (Ret.), Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Anthony Pratt, Amb. Arthur Sinodinos & Jennifer Nason.

