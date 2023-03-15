Good Foods announces national partnership with Seltzerland

Good Foods is now the Official National Guacamole Partner of Seltzerland, the premier hard seltzer festival. (Photo: Business Wire)

Good Foods is now the Official National Guacamole Partner of Seltzerland, the premier hard seltzer festival. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamole, will delight thousands of tastemakers this year nationwide as the Official National Guacamole Partner of Seltzerland, the premier hard seltzer festival. The partnership kicked off in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 4 and will stop at other major U.S. cities throughout the spring and summer.

Good Foods will sample its delicious, fan-favorite chunky guacamole at the CANtina presented by Good Foods alongside a ready-to-drink tequila seltzer or cocktail. In select markets, VIP ticket holders will also experience a quesadilla station featuring additional Good Foods products.

“We are combining the ultimate trio of dips, chips and sips by sharing our delicious guacamole and dips with Seltzerland attendees,” said Briana Voss, senior director of omni-channel marketing for Good Foods. “This partnership taps into consumer insights which drove us to bring our flavorful, better for you dips to an audience who is aligned with our brand.”

Now in its fourth year, Seltzerland is a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience celebrating one of the most popular alcoholic beverages among consumers — hard seltzer. Attendees spend the afternoon at each tour stop sampling more than 100 local and national hard seltzer brands, indulging in tasty munchies and commemorating the day with swag and social media-worthy moments. The festival’s 2023 tour started in San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, February 25.

"We're so excited to bring the CANtina presented by Good Foods to life,” said Kate Levenstien, CEO of Cannonball Productions, Seltzerland’s organizers. “Their tasty guacamole and dips made with real, simple ingredients are the perfect complement to the seltzers and will enhance the Seltzerland experience."

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

About Seltzerland

Seltzerland is a nationally touring hard seltzer festival hitting 10 major markets in 2023 including Austin, Houston, Dallas, New York, Boston and Chicago. At each tour stop, attendees enjoy an epic afternoon tasting more than 100 hard seltzers from iconic national and local brands while indulging in mouthwatering munchies. This year, Seltzerland is debuting the CANtina presented by Good Foods featuring tequila-based seltzers and a guacamole and chip pairing. It's a one-of-a-kind immersive experience you don’t want to miss. For more information visit seltzerland.com.