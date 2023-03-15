RuffHouse Vinyl Play Systems Introduces the Next Generation Backyard Playset

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RuffHouse Vinyl Play Systems is revolutionizing the backyard playset industry. The company’s founder, Tyler Ray, has made it his life’s mission to create the best swing set on the market for families across the US (including his own 6 children). Since 2006, RuffHouse has been manufacturing the next generation backyard swing sets.

When Tyler set out to create these playsets for his own kids, he had three things in mind. The playset needed to: 1) look good in the backyard, 2) be durable with no maintenance, 3) be safe, while being lots of fun. To accomplish this, he turned to vinyl fencing material. He determined that it is the perfect material for backyard swing sets, as vinyl is durable, recyclable, weatherproof, and needs no sanding or painting! It was not easy to create a playset from vinyl as it required a different manufacturing process from wood playsets, but the end result was stunning. Soon, all of Tyler’s friends and neighbors wanted one, and RuffHouse Vinyl Play Systems was born.

Since 2006, RuffHouse has grown rapidly and is now producing and shipping the highest quality vinyl playsets in the US. RuffHouse focuses on minimalist, simple, and sleek design, as nearly every other playset on the market tends to be an eyesore in the backyard. RuffHouse aims to create a product that adds to the beauty and value of a home. Some of RuffHouse’s clientele range from famous entrepreneurs, celebrities, professional athletes, to the average “Jones” next door and really anyone who appreciates quality, fun, minimalist design.

RuffHouse has partnered with environmentally conscious vinyl producers who extrude the highest quality vinyl in the industry with a focus on sustainability. RuffHouse uses waste to create other backyard products like garden boxes and is working towards becoming a zero-waste company. Parents can rest easy knowing that a RuffHouse playset requires no upkeep, is safe with no slivers or exposed bolts or screws, and there is no required staining or painting with toxic chemicals. Their premium vinyl is proven to withstand weather fluctuations and remain cool to the touch, even in harsh summer sun.

RuffHouse started with a need for more wholesome family fun, and has been built on that mission. Now over 15 years later, parents around the country agree, RuffHouse is the ultimate playset!