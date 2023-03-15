Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream Launches at Publix

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Craig’s Vegan, maker of deliciously indulgent ice cream classics with a modern plant-based spin, today announced its creamy cashew-based pints are launching at Publix Super Markets. The popular southeast grocery chain now carries five flavors of Craig’s Vegan, including Melrose Mint Chip, Cold Brew Coffee made with Chamberlain Coffee, Killa’ Vanilla, Perfectly Chocolate, and Sunset & Strawberry.

Craig’s Vegan was born in West Hollywood – created by founder and restaurateur, Craig Susser, and executive chef, Kursten Kizer, of celebrity-hot spot, Craig’s Restaurant. The plant-based desserts won over patrons immediately, as they started requesting scoops and pints to-go on a daily basis. Since launching its pints in 2018, Craig’s Vegan has built a cult-like following amongst families, wellness-minded shoppers, and A-list celebrities alike.

“When we first started serving decadent, 100% plant-based ice creams at our restaurant in LA, we knew from day one we had an instant hit on our hands,” said Susser. “Ice cream is one of those desserts that has no boundaries – whether you’re 5 or 95 – everyone loves this classic and we believe that everybody and every palate, regardless of dietary restrictions, deserves a delicious, creamy and nostalgic treat. We’re thrilled to partner with Publix and share our luscious desserts with shoppers throughout the southeast.”

Craig’s Vegan offers several classic flavors with names inspired by the brand’s roots in California. All Craig’s Vegan chef-crafted ice creams are made with a creamy, premium cashew base that is 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher.

The brand boasts several celebrity fans, including Hailey Bieber, and in 2022 launched a co-branded Cold Brew Coffee flavor with Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee, and a custom Sundae on the restaurant menu with TikTok darling, Tinx. In addition to its scoop shop in Las Vegas, Craig’s Vegan can also be found on the menus of popular restaurants like Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, and Burger Lounge in iconic classic shakes.

Craig’s Vegan is available at natural and conventional grocery as well as independent stores across the country, as well as online at www.craigsvegan.com. For more information, please visit www.craigsvegan.com, or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About Craig’s Vegan

In 2011, Craig Susser opened Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, where he worked with Executive Chef Kursten Kizer to create a vegan, cashew-based ice cream for the menu in 2016. Soon the requests for to-go scoops became too frequent to ignore, and in 2018, the brand launched a pint-sized line of its vegan ice creams. By 2022, the brand had opened an ice-cream style parlor in Las Vegas and partnered with influencers Emma Chamberlain and Tinx to create two iconic collaborations. The brand now offers six delicious flavors, including Melrose Mint Chip, Kursten’s PB Krunch, Cold Brew Coffee made with Chamberlain Coffee, Killa’ Vanilla, Perfectly Chocolate, and Sunset & Strawberry. Craig’s Vegan can be found at grocery stores, as well as online, direct to your doorstep from the website. For more information, visit www.craigsvegan.com.