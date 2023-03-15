HERE Technologies and Iteris Partner to Create New Smart Mobility Solutions

CHICAGO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platform, and Iteris (Nasdaq: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced a multi-year agreement to integrate a broader suite of location-based services and user capabilities from HERE Technologies into Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, including HERE Traffic Products, HERE Maps and HERE platform services.

The integration of the additional HERE Technologies’ components will enhance the dynamic contextual services of the ClearMobility Platform and enrich the insights of Iteris’ mobility intelligence application, ClearGuide®. As a result, map content and data provided by HERE and visualized through ClearGuide will provide actionable insights to various users, including transportation engineers, transportation planners, infrastructure operators, and roadway construction teams.

“We are excited to reinforce and broaden our collaboration with HERE Technologies,” said Will Cousins, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Iteris. “As part of the new five-year agreement, we are expanding our emerging safety and mobility applications to help public agencies address the critical priorities of the National Roadway Safety Strategy and support federal, state and local officials who are ensuring roadways are both safer and less congested.”

Currently, more than 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities use ClearGuide to improve safety and mobility by turning large amounts of complex transportation data into insights for smart, data-driven operations and planning decisions.

Iteris will display the HERE Map, including speed limits, lanes, and mile markers in ClearGuide, providing customers with high-quality map data. ClearGuide will also incorporate HERE Traffic products, including HERE Real-time Traffic and HERE Traffic Analytics data, to provide accurate traffic information.

Further, Iteris may utilize HERE’s best-in-class platform services to allow a distinct path for ClearGuide to meet more customer requirements moving forward.

“A key part of the HERE mission is to enable a digital representation of reality to radically improve the way the world moves, lives and interacts, and to help customers and developers power applications that can plan ahead, react with speed and increase road safety,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, Senior Director of Public Sector Sales at HERE. “We are excited that HERE will be able to provide ClearGuide users with greater access to high-quality HERE Map data and platform services, allowing them to improve planning, operations and the safety of their road networks.”

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure continuously. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

