Trustwave and Trellix Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Managed Detection and Response to Protect Global Organizations

Trustwave, a global cybersecurity and managed security services leader, and Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced a strategic partnership to bring superior visibility and faster, more precise detection and response to security teams defending against cyberthreats.

Trustwave’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provides enterprises across the globe with 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response of their hybrid multi-cloud environments for active threats and anomalies, backed by an elite team of global threat operators, threat hunters, and malware experts. Armed with Trellix XDR, Trustwave threat intelligence, and context from customers’ security infrastructure, Trustwave detects threats in real-time, hunts for emerging threats at the endpoint, and initiates response actions to quickly eliminate them. Both companies share a commitment to drastically improving organizations’ Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), and tailor offerings to the customers’ unique environment to provide faster security outcomes.

“IDC research has shown that improving Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and MTTR are the top concerns in the U.S., and the second highest concerns globally when choosing a security services provider,” said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services at IDC. “MDR providers that have dedicated resources assigned to their customers to fine-tune their performance will help to elevate cybersecurity maturity and improve the key metrics that Boards are increasingly monitoring to ensure their organizations are staying safe in an increasingly hostile cyber environment.”

“We’re committed to helping organizations realize greater value across their security investments while conducting and growing their businesses securely,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon. “Unlike other providers, MDR is the core of our business, and we’re proud to be Trellix’s newest partner to provide our joint clients with a new level of holistic cyber defense.”

“Our partnership with Trustwave was carefully chosen because we believe Managed Detection and Response works best with a level of customer intimacy provided by the channel,” said Trellix CEO Bryan Palma. “We have no doubt our XDR platform combined with MDR services from Trustwave is a winning combination for our customers.”

Trellix views the partnership with Trustwave highly strategic due to its leadership and market innovation and will begin the relationship with Trustwave's innovative MDR services on Trellix EDR products. Trellix has a partner-first commitment to delivering XDR through an ecosystem of best-in-class partners like Trustwave who offer market choice, flexibility, and meet the geographic and specialized needs of Security Operations teams to achieve more.

Trustwave is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide reports for Managed Security Services (MSS), Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR), Digital Forensics and Incident Response Retainer Services (DFIR), and Managed Security Information and Event Management Services (SIEM)*.

Trustwave is unanimously considered a global cybersecurity leader by the industry. Additionally, Trustwave was recently awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Cybersecurity Company of the Year in MSS & PSS Markets, with special recognition as the highest-rated Innovator in the Americas MSS and PSS Radar Report and as top 5 Innovator in the Global MDR Radar Report. Trustwave is also the highest-ranked pure-play cybersecurity provider in IDC’s 2022 Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services in the Multi-Cloud Era Marketscape.

About Trustwave

As a recognized global cyber defender that stops cyber threats all day, every day – we enable our clients to conduct their business securely.

Trustwave detects threats that others can’t see, enabling us to respond quickly and protect our clients from the devastating impact of cyberattacks. We leverage our world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters and researchers, and our market-leading security operations platform to relentlessly identify and isolate threats with the right telemetry at the right time for the right response.

Trustwave is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), consulting and professional services, database security, and email security. Our elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides award-winning threat research and intelligence, which is infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of advanced threats.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Trellix is a trademark or registered trademark of Musarubra US LLC or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.