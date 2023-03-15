Equilar to Provide Real-time Intelligence Through FactSet Signals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has launched a new integration with FactSet to help users receive actionable insights and stay up to date on personnel transitions on key accounts and contacts through FactSet Signals. FactSet Signals helps users overcome information overload with artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, and rules-driven methods to surface useful insights intelligently.

The launch of Equilar on FactSet Signals further expands on the collaboration previously announced with Open:FactSet to deliver valuable data and real-time intelligence. The Equilar data feeds on Open:FactSet provide a 360-degree view of C-suite executives and board members, including People Business Intelligence, Equity and Compensation, and Executive and Director Relationships. The combination of the Equilar offerings with FactSet provides:

Key Executive Changes: Notifications on real-time appointments and departures of key executives at your target accounts and most valuable contacts.

Notifications on real-time appointments and departures of key executives at your target accounts and most valuable contacts. 360-Degree View: Detailed summaries of an individual's corporate affiliations, education, and biography to make quicker and more informed investment decisions.

Detailed summaries of an individual's corporate affiliations, education, and biography to make quicker and more informed investment decisions. Relationship Intelligence: Discover how your contacts are connected to your targets and beat your competition to the next deal by solving the “last mile” of sales through relationships.

FactSet Signals provides users with access to Equilar insights directly in their workflow, whether it may be in the FactSet workstation or off-platform access such as APIs, CRM systems and mobile applications. Users receive real-time updates from Equilar through their preferred channels to stay ahead of their competition and discover new investment opportunities.

“Equilar is excited to work with FactSet Signals to help users uncover opportunities through the power of people intelligence,” said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar. “With our industry-leading database of real-time executive transitions and person-to-person connections, users generate an immediate ROI by staying on top of appointments and mapping relationships to their next deal.”

“We are delighted to further our collaboration with Equilar to empower clients to discover new trends and stay ahead of crucial investment decisions through direct access to real-time intelligence and 'people data,'” said Goran Skoko, EVP, Head of Research and Advisory Solutions at FactSet. “Equilar’s integration with FactSet Signals can help accelerate these initiatives, and we look forward to helping customers drive their workflow and investment decisions through actionable insights and people intelligence.”

To learn more about the full overview and FactSet Signals, please click here. The Equilar data feeds are available on the Open:FactSet Marketplace.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar for their most important business decisions, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders to drive exceptional results. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.