Guided Therapeutics Announces New Agreement and Purchase Orders from Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, announced today that it had signed a new agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Company’s Chinese co-manufacturing partner and distributor for China, Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation (“SMI”). This Agreement supersedes the agreement between the Company and SMI previously signed on August 21, 2021.

The Agreement includes two purchase orders from SMI, one previously entered into on December 3, 2018, which has been amended in full, and a new purchase order which was entered into in March 2023 totaling a minimum of $3,931,600 for goods and services from the Company, including device components, license payments, and technical expertise. In the first full calendar year following approval by the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”, formerly the China Food and Drug Administration), SMI will be committed to purchase from the Company, at minimum, license fees and component purchases of approximately $40 million over a four-year period.

SMI has informed the Company that it expects to complete the clinical trial required to obtain NMPA approval by the middle of this year. Further, SMI expects to receive final regulatory approval to market in China by the end of this year. Under the Agreement, approximately $2.1 million of the purchase orders must be fulfilled by the time SMI files its application with clinical data to the NMPA. Approximately $570,000 is due at the time NMPA approval is obtained, and another $1.24 million is due by March 31, 2024. SMI has an option to purchase an additional $1.24 million worth of single use components by October 31, 2024. These purchase orders, especially those involving single use components, are fueled by SMI’s ongoing negotiations involving government sponsored cervical cancer screening programs using LuViva’s novel biophotonic technology.

“We are pleased that the clinical trials are going well, no longer impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and back on track, the result of which are increased orders from China. These orders are expected to result in a significant increase in sales revenue not only for this year, but also for many years to come,” said Mark Faupel, Chief Executive Officer of Guided Therapeutics. “We are gearing up to supply SMI with the parts and expertise it needs to be successful in the Chinese market.”

