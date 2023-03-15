HelloFresh Partners with Kaplan to Provide Free GED® Prep for Hourly Workers to Earn High School Equivalency Diploma

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, has announced a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. The partnership will provide GED courses, with zero out-of-pocket cost, for all HelloFresh hourly workers who want to earn their high school-equivalency diploma. Eligible employees can choose from either Kaplan’s self-paced GED course or its live online course offering, the only official live online preparation for the GED test.

“At HelloFresh, we believe that learning never stops, which means we continuously invest in our employees and look to provide opportunities where our employees can grow, both personally and professionally,” said Elu Lawrence, vice president of people at HelloFresh. “Thanks to our supportive partners at Kaplan, we’re able to expand educational access for our employees by providing multiple learning environments to choose from.”

Students will have access to both live and recorded class sessions that they can attend from their phone, tablet, home computer, and even access while on break at the job. Kaplan classes include 60-90 minute sessions covering concepts in math, reasoning through language arts (RLA), science, and social studies that test takers need to know to succeed.

“By providing this potentially life-changing benefit to its employees, HelloFresh is sending a strong message that they value education, recognize the importance of investing in their employees, and understand the opportunities for advancement that a high school equivalency diploma brings,” said Poonum Sidhu, executive director of enterprise learning solutions, Kaplan. “Kaplan is incredibly proud to work with HelloFresh and we hope that their efforts will inspire other employers to similarly invest in adult learners."

According to GED Testing Service®, 97 percent of all colleges and employers across the United States accept the GED credential. Since its inception in 1942, more than 20 million people have earned their GED; and GED graduates can earn on average $9,000 more a year than those without a GED.

GED® and GED Testing Service® are registered trademarks of the American Council on Education.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 19 international markets. In 2022, HelloFresh delivered more than 1 billion meals to customers across the world. With a focus on helping people eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)