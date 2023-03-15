Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as Official Security and Accessibility Provider

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is announcing its naming of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a preferred provider to supply its member hotels with RFID door locks and access solutions. This new alliance will ensure that member hotels have access to the most innovative security solutions at favorable industry pricing.

“Across the industry, we are still seeing many supply issues that make it difficult to track the delivery of products and the installation process can be inefficient and frustrating,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Through our agreement with ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, we are able to ensure a smooth and efficient solution for our members—allowing them to track their security and door lock systems, take advantage of reduced costs for hardware and services, in addition to receiving these in a timely manner. This strategic relationship is key in guaranteeing that when guests visit a Curator property, they’ll enjoy a safe stay thanks to a convenient, user-friendly, and innovative technology.”

With this new association with ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, Curator members will also have access to an industry-leading support model to help keep projects delivered on time and on budget.

“This collaboration is a direct reflection of the hard work and high standards put forth by both companies,” said Michael Beery, Regional Sales Manager at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. “Curator seeks out only the latest in security technology for its hotel members, which we have been honored to provide through our advanced solutions such as VingCard door locks and Mobile Access. As Curator's trusted security solutions provider, we look forward to further strengthening our relationships with each of their property stakeholders by ensuring that they have the advanced tools needed to deliver a guest stay experience that always exceeds expectations.”

About ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation, and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.

For the hospitality market, these solutions include integrated software systems, mobile access and location solutions designed to help our customers enhance the hotel guest experience, while improving operational efficiency. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, we offer support in more than 166 countries. For more information, please visit assaabloyglobalsolutions.com/hospitality and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, employee engagement, and value creation while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsandResorts.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 50 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.