Aspen Technology Selected to Transform AES El Salvador’s Electrical Grid and Help Drive Sustainability Initiatives

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that AES El Salvador has selected its digital grid management (DGM) solution to improve the secure and efficient delivery of electricity from local power plants to more than 1.5 million residential and commercial customers. AspenTech’s solution will support AES El Salvador´s strategic initiative to transition from being a traditional one-way electricity distribution network operator to a distributed system operator (DSO) facilitating interconnections with alternative energy sources and new power loads.

“Implementing AspenTech’s ADMS (advanced distribution management system) and DERMS (distributed energy resources management system) will allow us to provide a reliable, secure, energy efficient distribution platform for our green energy goals today and into the future,” said Daniel Bernardez, Operations VP, AES El Salvador. “Having a central control system enables us to rapidly detect and isolate electrical outages, minimizing recovery time during emergencies and substantially increasing overall reliability for our customers.”

AspenTech’s solution supplies high-performance enterprise automation technology to energy customers in the generation, transmission, distribution, utility, and oil and gas industries around the world. In addition to its robust equipment control and operating functionalities, its ADMS offers advanced applications such as advanced DSCADA, distribution power flow, switch order management, distributed energy resources management, fault location, isolation and service restoration as well as outage management system capabilities.

“AspenTech is proud to assist AES El Salvador in meeting their reliability, security, and sustainability goals as they address the new challenges of today’s and future energy markets,” said Edwin Stephenson, Vice President, Strategic Accounts at AspenTech. “The implementation of our digital grid management solution empowers AES to reliably meet the demands of its large customer base while addressing the future technical challenges with sustainability imperatives.”

About AES

AES El Salvador is an AES Corporation’s subsidiary (NYSE: AES), a Fortune 500 global energy company. In El Salvador, AES accelerates the future of energy through its three divisions.

Distribution Division. AES has four energy distribution utilities: AES CAESS, AES CLESA, AES EEO and AES DEUSEM, that serve to more than 1.5 million customers and cover approximately 80% of the Salvadoran territory.

Generation Division. Currently, AES generates energy through 14 plants, one based on biogas and 13 with a solar source, contributing approximately with the 25% of the total solar energy produced at the country.

Solutions Division. AES promotes alternative energy solutions for the public and private sectors, developing energy efficiency projects, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems, efficient public lighting and promoting electromobility in the country.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

