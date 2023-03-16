Noah International Signs Up for EasyView Solutions

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyView is very pleased to welcome Noah International as a new client.

Noah, a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China and winner of Asian Private Banker’s Best Independent Wealth Manager – China 2022, is going live with EasyView’s platform, which was launched in 2022.

EasyView is thrilled to be part of Noah’s ambitious plan to accelerate expansion of its high net worth clients solutions in Asia and enhance its ability to innovate quickly and effectively across its entire wealth management value chain, from client onboarding, compliance, to fulfilment and trading.

Oscar Liu, CEO at International Wealth Management of Noah International comments: “We are truly excited to be working with EasyView to craft and execute digital capabilities for our clients, across portfolio management, investing, risk management and other topics. The expanding scope of our clients’ needs require Noah and EasyView to work as one team, driven by the same vision to transform wealth management through digital technology.”

Hongbin Shi, COO at EasyView comments: “The private wealth management industry has traditionally been a personal, relationship-based business. Now, engaging with clients via digital capabilities are holding more and more weight. Through integrating with EasyView solutions, Noah’s clients will be able to view their real-time consolidated portfolio from assets across multiple custodian banks as well as non-bankable asset such as real estate, digital assets, etc. Noah, being the wealth management industry leader, demonstrated its adaptability to the evolving technological landscape while continuing to deliver the human touch that technology itself will not be able to emulate.”

EasyView’s technology leverages on best-in-class security certifications and allows users to carry on performing duties even from home without any business or region disruption. It is an optimal solution for private wealth management firms looking to grow their business.

ABOUT EASYVIEW

EasyView is a fast-growing B2B SaaS company in Hong Kong. The firm offers a wide range of digital solutions including Portfolio Management System (PMS), Order Management System (OMS), Structured Products RFQ, FIX protocol, and more to the private wealth management industry. Its industry-leading digital solutions are currently leveraged by Private Banks, External Asset Managers, and Family Offices. As of December 31, 2022, the Firm was responsible for approximately US$8 billion of asset under reporting.