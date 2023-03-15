Senet and Heath Consultants Collaborate to Deliver Network Connected Natural Gas Leak Detection Solutions and Services to Utilities

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Heath Consultants Incorporated, the leading methane detection equipment manufacturer, developer and service provider to the natural gas industry, are working together to provide natural gas leak detection products, consulting services, and managed LoRaWAN® network services to utilities and other natural gas stakeholders in the United States.

To address the demand for safety and efficiency enhancements throughout the gas distribution infrastructure, Heath Consultants and Senet are working with utilities and industry solution providers to support pilots and full-scale deployments of commercially available network-connected AMI residential methane gas alarms for in-building environments. Heath works with system providers nationwide to provide natural gas utilities connected DeNova Detect remote methane detectors to enhance public safety. LoRaWAN networks from Senet can be deployed in public or private configurations, providing extreme flexibility based on the individual needs of the utility or building management organization.

“LoRaWAN has emerged as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade low power wide area connectivity and it’s an excellent technology choice for connecting gas alarms designed to alert occupants of a potential safety hazard well before any possibility of an incident,” said Paul D. Wehnert, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Heath Consultants, “Senet is a recognized leader in designing, deploying, and managing LoRaWAN networks in the utility sector and we look forward to collaborating to drive adoption in this important market segment.“

Recently, Heath Consultants and Senet partnered with New Cosmos USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd., which has a 70% market share in the residential gas alarm market in Japan and has sold more than 70 million residential gas alarms worldwide. Heath Consultants is the exclusive distributor of New Cosmos USA’s DeNova Detect AMI residential methane gas alarms, and New Cosmos USA and Senet are currently engaged in field trials with large multi-utility service providers to identify use cases that improve safety and reliability in residential and commercial properties.

“There is a growing demand from utilities, municipalities, and state regulators to improve public safety and reduce the risk of potential deadly incidents through the application of new and innovative sensor-based technologies,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “Leveraging the combined world-class skills and capabilities of each organization, this effort delivers cost-effective, secure, and flexible network options, along with the most advanced gas sensing devices and experienced field services on the market.”

To learn more, visit with Senet at the LoRaWAN LIVE Orlando conference being hosted by the LoRa Alliance at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando March 15th and 16th. At the conference, Senet will be presenting a session detailing how forward-thinking gas, water, and electric utilities are deploying LoRaWAN networks for AMI and service delivery improvements, titled: Utility Infrastructure Modernization and Service Optimization.

LoRaWAN® is a mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About Heath Consultants

Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 and it virtually invented what has become today’s utility related methane leak detection industry. Heath develops, manufactures, and distributes a wide variety of sophisticated methane detection products designed to reduce harmful environmental emissions and protect life and property. It also provides methane leak detection and related services to gas utilities through its 1,600 highly trained service personnel nationwide. Heath is a woman owned business, certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information on Heath’s products or services, visit heathus.com.