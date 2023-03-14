L3Harris to Design and Build NOAA's Next-Generation Geostationary Weather Imager

In partnership with NOAA, L3Harris developed innovative weather sensor technology for the GeoXO mission, providing highly detailed, real-time information that will improve space-based severe weather monitoring as well as short-term weather predictions and wildfire tracking. (Photo: Business Wire)

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today a $765 million contract from NASA to design and build the next-generation, high-resolution imager for NOAA’s Geostationary Extended Observations satellite system.

The GeoXO Imager will provide advanced visible and infrared imagery, more precise observations and improved water vapor measurements to significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of weather forecasting in the Western Hemisphere. The addition of two new spectral bands and enhanced spatial resolution will improve space-based severe weather monitoring as well as short-term weather predictions and wildfire tracking.

“This award demonstrates L3Harris' proficiency to advance mission-critical geostationary imagers for NOAA,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “We’re honored to continue our role with NASA and NOAA as a key provider of geostationary capabilities by adding relevant mission value to our nation’s next-generation weather architecture.”

Slated to begin launching in 2032, the GeoXO mission will provide the mainstay of NOAA’s geostationary observation through 2055.

“We’re proud to be a part of NOAA’s GeoXO observing system, supporting short-term forecasts, severe weather, and disaster monitoring to provide advanced warning to decision makers,” said Rob Mitrevski, Vice President and General Manager, Spectral Solutions, L3Harris. “This program continues our 60-year heritage in this mission area, serving to protect the lives and personal property of our citizens.”

From space to ground, L3Harris provides the Advanced Baseline Imager for space-based data collection on NOAA’s GOES-R mission, as well as the GOES-R enterprise ground system providing downlink, data processing and distribution, and command and control of the four-satellite GOES-R constellation.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.