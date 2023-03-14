Mina Harigae and J.J. Spaun Named Player Ambassadors for PROS

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, today formally announced LPGA Professional Mina Harigae and PGA TOUR Professional J.J. Spaun as brand ambassadors in a showcase of equitable support across the top tiers of professional golf.

Harigae began her fourteenth season on the LPGA last month at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she wore the PROS logo on her front of hat and the right chest of her golf apparel. As she continues her 2023 campaign, Harigae looks to capitalize off a strong 2022, which saw her finish runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open and made 15 event cuts.

“ Partnering with PROS is a natural fit, with all the similarities between their brand and what I do in golf,” says Harigae. She continued, “ I prioritize a precise, personalized training regimen to ensure success on the golf course; likewise, precision and personalization are critical to the PROS Platform for Sales because they’re at the forefront of buyer’s needs. Furthermore, PROS commitment to pay equity in how they have approached both my and J.J.’s partnerships make them not only a great partner for me, but for the game of golf.”

Spaun, who began featuring the PROS logo on the right chest of his apparel in Fall 2022, continues his sixth year on the PGA TOUR next week at the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. A PGA TOUR winner at the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Spaun has started the season with six T15 finishes or better and will look to continue this momentum in his second appearance in the Masters Tournament next month. “ I’m incredibly excited about partnering with PROS, as the values of any company I represent need to align with my own,” Spaun commented. “ Their team is intentional in decision-making at all levels which I appreciate, and I’m proud to have Mina as a teammate.”

“ At PROS, striving for equity and inclusion is very important to us so we’re proud to partner with both Mina and J.J. as our first PROS brand ambassadors in golf,” said Grad Conn, Chief Marketing Officer at PROS. “ Mina and J.J. are truly genuine people on and off the course and share our same values, making them a great fit with our people-first culture,” said Conn, continuing, “ We’re eager to cheer Mina and J.J. to outperform this year.”

