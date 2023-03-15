CyberLink, Macnica, and GROOVE X Announce Smart Family Robot Collaboration

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technology, has announced a new partnership with Macnica and GROOVE X, to enhance user experiences with GROOVE X’s ‘LOVOT,’ the very cute, but highly advanced, smart family robot. By combining Macnica, a total services and solutions provider in semiconductor, network, cyber security and AI/IoT with CyberLink’s highly accurate AI-enhanced facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, LOVOT’s capabilities are further expanded to include recognition of individual family members.

LOVE x ROBOT = LOVOT, a family-type robot.

After four years of research and development, GROOVE X launched its flagship LOVOT product in 2019. With its expressive eyes, deep learning based real time decision making, dynamically generated voice synthesizer, and physical warmth like a traditional pet, LOVOT has already won numerous awards in Japan and internationally.

LOVOT’s cutting-edge technology, which in some ways contrasts with its cute and cuddly appearance, has also been attracting attention for its potential to improve mental health, and for its use in emotional education. During the pandemic LOVOT gained popularity in educational facilities such as preschool schools, children's centers, and elementary schools, as well as in diverse companies throughout Japan.

“With the personalized interactions that AI facial recognition can trigger for different household members, individuals will now gain a much more customized experience with LOVOT,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “We are confident that the enhanced ability to recognize different household members will boost LOVOT’s sense of companionship, similar to how a person grows emotionally closer to a pet as they spend time together.”

Innovative Collaboration

To successfully improve LOVOT’s ability to recognize individuals, the collaboration between CyberLink, Macnica, and GROOVE X was key. Since LOVOT isn’t tall, and often views people’s faces from below, the capability to quickly identify and match individuals from an angle was necessary. CyberLink's FaceMe works in real-time, able to accurately confirm an individual’s identity in less than 0.2 seconds with superior accuracy (99.7%) and can process a wide field of view, such as angled facial images.

Additionally, as a close technology partner, Macnica handles cutting-edge hardware and software, including CyberLink's FaceMe. By proposing optimal solutions to fit GROOVE X’s needs, Macnica ensured LOVOT was integrated with a highly accurate facial recognition engine, requiring modest hardware demands, even while running on the embedded systems as used by LOVOT.

About Macnica, Inc.

Since it was established in 1972, Macnica has provided leading-edge semiconductors, electronic devices, networks and cyber security products with high value-added technology. Macnica has been actively developing new businesses in the fields of AI, IoT, automated driving and robotics, based on its strength in global sourcing and strategic planning for world-leading technologies. With its slogan "Co.Tomorrowing", Macnica connects leading-edge technologies with ‘Macnica’ intelligence to provide unique services and solutions, creating social value and contributing to the betterment of future societies. Headquartered in Yokohama, Macnica’s global business spans 24 countries/regions and 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.macnica.co.jp/en/.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com/faceme.

About GROOVE X Co., Ltd.

GROOVE X is an innovative personal robotics company established in 2015. Following the mission of "augmenting the power of humans through robotics," it develops and sells family-friendly robots such as LOVOT.

LOVOT was designed to build a relationship of trust between humans and robots. It was also meant to create a companion that fills owners’ lives with comfort and peace of mind. GROOVE X believes that LOVOT will evolve from its current state and has the power to improve human potential. Ultimately it is hoped that LOVOT is just the start of a new technology product boom.

