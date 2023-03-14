SIH Selects IN Compass Health to Provide Hospitalist Management Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) announced that it has selected IN Compass Health, a leading hospital medicine management company, to manage the hospitalist programs for SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL, SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL, and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, IL.

“We believe IN Compass Health will be a strong partner with SIH in providing quality medical care and ensuring patient satisfaction at the hospitals,” said John Antes, president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare.

The decision to partner with a national management company was made to improve the supply of quality physician talent and continue to provide excellent inpatient care. IN Compass Health understand the importance of hiring the highest quality health care providers. All of the current hospitalist physicians will continue to serve as hospitalists through this partnership.

“Partnering with IN Compass Health allows our hospitals to collectively offer local and national knowledge along with the best practices of a leading hospitalist management company,” said SIH Chief Medical Officer Marci Moore-Connelley, MD. “This will help ensure quality, continuity and consistency, since many of the same providers, using the same care models, will be delivering care at all three locations. This is the right thing for our patients and the community.”

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected to manage SIH’s hospitalist program and look forward to working with the physicians and employees of this highly reputable health system,” said Dan Fuller, CEO of IN Compass Health. “With SIH’s existing base of quality physicians and providers and our 22 years of experience in offering excellent hospitalist services across the country, we are ready to join with SIH to meet the inpatient management needs of Southern Illinois.”

About SIH

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost counties of Illinois with four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, Level II Trauma Center, and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practices. Based in Carbondale, Illinois, SIH is the region’s largest private employer with over 4,000 employees and the largest provider of charity care, unreimbursed care, and community benefits. With a steadfast mission to provide health care to all people in the communities it serves, SIH provided $1 billion in uncompensated care and community benefits from FY12 through FY21. More information is available at https://www.sih.net.

About IN Compass Health

IN Compass Health is one of the nation’s premier hospitalist management companies. Founded in 2001, the company employs hundreds of physicians working in hospitals around the country and has become a recognized leader in the provision of quality hospital medicine and emergency medicine services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. More information is available at https://www.incompasshealth.com.