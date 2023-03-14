Macy’s Launches Expanded Reebok Assortment Now Available in Stores and Online

Macy’s announces the expansion of our partnership with Reebok, a collection of sportswear and activewear apparel for men and women, including extended sizes, that span across fitness, lifestyle, and other training categories. In addition to the expanded assortment, Reebok will also develop products and capsule collections exclusively for Macy’s, available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy’s announces the expansion of our partnership with Reebok, a collection of sportswear and activewear apparel for men and women, including extended sizes, that span across fitness, lifestyle, and other training categories. In addition to the expanded assortment, Reebok will also develop products and capsule collections exclusively for Macy’s, available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy’s announces the expansion of our partnership with Reebok, a collection of sportswear and activewear apparel for men and women, including extended sizes, that span across fitness, lifestyle, and other training categories. In addition to the expanded assortment, Reebok will also develop products and capsule collections exclusively for Macy’s, available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy’s announces the expansion of our partnership with Reebok, a collection of sportswear and activewear apparel for men and women, including extended sizes, that span across fitness, lifestyle, and other training categories. In addition to the expanded assortment, Reebok will also develop products and capsule collections exclusively for Macy’s, available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s is expanding its partnership with Reebok, elevating its iconic activewear brand with a deepened range and exclusive product offerings. The collection includes sportswear and activewear for men and women, including extended sizes that span fitness, lifestyle, and various training categories. In addition to the expanded assortment, Reebok will also develop products and capsule collections exclusively for Macy’s. Starting today, customers can shop the sportswear assortment, which includes shirts, jackets, joggers, leggings, sports bras, accessories, and more at prices ranging from $25 to $85 on macys.com, the Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Reebok, a brand with a very rich heritage that is having a big moment,” said Rachel Leinwand, Macy’s vice president of merchandising Active, Basics, Outdoor. “We are collaborating with Reebok in the design process to bring exclusive products to our customers. The partnership with Reebok expands our sportswear and activewear assortment in a space where Reebok has authority, giving our customers more ways to own their style.”

“The Macy’s consumer will now have access to more Reebok styles than ever before, furthering Macy’s as the premier destination for performance and lifestyle essentials,” said Portia Blunt, Reebok VP Apparel. “As part of our partnership, Macy’s will have exclusivity on some of our top apparel collections, including our award-winning Lux franchise, with more exclusive designs and collections in-store and online coming in the seasons ahead. This is just the beginning of our expanded partnership, and we are excited for what’s to come.”

The Reebok collection features fashion-forward pieces from matching sets to laid-back loungewear. The assortment focuses on minimalism and comfort while also prioritizing performance sports and materials with a stylish edge. Reebok’s exclusive designs for Macy’s will lean into Macy’s elevated fashion moment, which the retailer has coined as “Dark Mode.” The offering includes Reebok’s Shine and Lux sports bras and leggings for the fitness enthusiast or street-style maven. With sleek and retro designs, the collection elevates any look, making it the perfect choice for a variety of sporty styles that easily transition on and off the court.

Key Reebok styles available now at Macy’s include:

Lux Legging & Bra – an award-winning collection that allows women to seamlessly transition from a workout to the rest of their day. Made with Speedwick material that helps wick away sweat and MOTIONFRESH, an environmentally-friendly finish that helps eliminate odor, to allow for all-day confidence.

– an award-winning collection that allows women to seamlessly transition from a workout to the rest of their day. Made with Speedwick material that helps wick away sweat and MOTIONFRESH, an environmentally-friendly finish that helps eliminate odor, to allow for all-day confidence. Classics Vector Track Jacket & Pants – a retro-inspired tracksuit that pays homage to the classic Vector logo for a touch of old-school cool. Lightweight, crinkled material brings unexpected texture to provide effortless comfort and style.

The expanded Reebok assortment is available to shop now at prices ranging from $25 to $85 in select stores nationwide, online at macys.com and on Macy’s mobile app.

# # #

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear​ that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world.

For more information, visit Reebok.com or, for the latest news at News.Reebok.com. Discover Reebok on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.