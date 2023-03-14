Mastercard Launches Legacy Book Celebrating 25 Inspiring Women and Their Trailblazing Stories

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing together the journeys of some of the world’s most inspiring female leaders in arts, sports, politics, hospitality, financial services and beyond, Mastercard has unveiled a coffee-table book, ‘Lasting Legacy - Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’. Launched during Women’s Month 2023, the book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s renowned Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.

Mastercard is committed to creating a more equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.

The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Her Excellency Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Global Digital Magnate, Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development Board & Former Founding Director General of Smart Dubai; Nona Gaprindashvili, Chess Legend; Dr. Maya Morsy, President, Egypt's National Council for Women; Raha Moharrak, Adventurer; Sarah Baydoun, Founder and Creative Director of Sarah’s Bag; Jessica Kahawaty, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur and Model; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF; Valeriya Ionan, Deputy Minister for Eurointegration at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and Naoko Yamazaki, Astronaut & Engineer, among others.

“This book has been a true labor of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world. It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

‘Lasting Legacy - Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’ represents the evolution of Mastercard's Priceless platform, which has progressed to reflect the company’s ongoing transformation and the changing world of consumers.

For more information on the book’s availability and to read the full interviews, visit here.

*Source: AETOSWire