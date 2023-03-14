GigNet Announces Agreement with NIZUC Resort & Spa to Provide Advanced Broadband Connectivity

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that provides high-speed broadband and advanced value-added services to enterprise clients and residential communities based on its extensive fiber-optic network from Cancun to Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband connectivity for fast and reliable Internet to NIZUC Resort & Spa in Cancún. NIZUC Resort & Spa is a leading luxury hotel located on a 29-acre nature preserve at Punta Nizuc, 15 minutes from Cancún International Airport.

NIZUC Resort & Spa, once a Presidential retreat for world leaders, overlooks two secluded white sand beaches. The exclusive resort features 274 luxurious suites and villas, five main swimming pools, six world-class restaurants, a lavish 30,000 sq. ft. spa by ESPA and MedSpa, an expansive conference and events center, and Winik's Kids Club for children ages four to twelve.

"NIZUC Resort and Spa is defined by exceptional quality and attention to detail to create a memorable resort experience," said Jaime Jaramillo, Chief Operating Officer of Brisas Group. He added, "User-friendly and reliable Internet access is essential for a modern and luxury property such as NIZUC to meet the high expectations of our guests, who visit our resort to enjoy the best location in Cancun and incredible service from every staff member. GigNet Internet connectivity makes it possible to deliver the best-in-class hospitality technologies to our valued guests.”

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “The Mexican Caribbean is enjoying its best moment in history, breaking records in almost every tourism and development category. NIZUC Resort & Spa is one of the most exclusive and luxurious hotels in the area and are known to only work with the best of the best. We are extremely excited to begin our relationship with NIZUC and we are confident they will come to know GigNet as a trusted partner, now and in the future.”

ABOUT NIZUC RESORT & SPA

Nizuc Resort & Spa is the new luxury destination in the Mexican Caribbean from Grupo Brisas Hotel Group. Grupo Brisas owns and manages Mexico’s most sought-after properties in Cancún, Mexico City, Acapulco, Ixtapa, Las Hadas, Veracruz, Huatulco, and Querétaro. Their mission is to offer a highly customized level of service and to maintain the satisfaction and loyalty of each guest. https://www.nizuc.com

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services for Smart Homes and Smart Communities, and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) value-added services for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators and carriers. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding clients and additional products and services in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.