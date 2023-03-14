Pickering Energy Partners Acted as Co-Manager on Atlas Energy Solutions’ IPO

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a co-manager on the $324,000,000 initial public offering of Class A common stock for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) which closed on March 13, 2023.

About Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We’ve deployed over $16 billion across all energy sub-sectors. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investments, Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.

For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.