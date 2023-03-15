Solos and IngenioSpec Announce Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IngenioSpec and Solos announced today that they have entered into a licensing agreement. Solos has licensed patents from IngenioSpec, adding to its leading technology portfolio for its new smart glasses products.

Solos smart glasses feature crystal clear audio for taking calls and streaming music, and motion sensors to provide tracking and guidance for health and fitness.

With more than 40 patents in the smart eyewear space to support Solos in their continued efforts to bring state-of-the-art smart glasses to market, some of IngenioSpec’s innovative technologies are described at https://www.ingeniospec.com/intellectualware.

Solos and IngenioSpec are excited to partner in the quest to make smart eyewear the preferred wearable technology available on the market.

For more information on Solos, visit solosglasses.com.

For further details on IngenioSpec, visit IngenioSpec.com.