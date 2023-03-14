BodyKore to Debut Revolutionary Smart Sled Pro at IHRSA 2023

BodyKore's Smart Sled Pro will give personal trainers, strength coaches, and professional gyms the opportunity to create "one-of-a-kind" fitness programs based on its live data feedback technology. Because of the sled's multi-directional training capabilities, athletes can accelerate muscle development, decrease injury, minimize muscle imbalances, and get faster results than traditional one-way unidirectional push sleds.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BodyKore®, a leading fitness equipment manufacturer and distributor, will unveil its newest innovation, the Smart Sled Pro, to over 6,000 fitness and wellness industry experts at the annual IHRSA Trade Show March 21-22 inside the San Diego Convention Center at booth 3747.

The Smart Sled Pro is a first-of-its-kind creation featuring smart technology and a patented app from MACH Fitness Lab. This high-tech sled offers dual magnetic motors, digitized resistance (up to three times greater than other sleds on the market), multi-planar movement capabilities, live data analytics, and multiple training modes with varying intensity levels for customizable training.

“The Smart Sled Pro is a breakthrough product that will transform the way athletes and fitness enthusiasts train and work out,” said BodyKore’s co-founder and CEO, Leo Chang. “We are confident IHRSA attendees will be impressed by its capabilities and potential to take sled training to new competitive heights.”

During the two-day trade show showcasing the latest and greatest equipment and technologies in the fitness industry, the BodyKore team will be on hand to answer questions and run multiple half-hour demonstrations at booth 3747. Attendees can witness the Smart Sled Pro in action or even try it out for themselves at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. daily. BodyKore representatives will also walk the Smart Sled Pro around the trade show floor to drum up excitement and draw attention to its sleek features and intelligent design.

MACH Fitness Lab will join BodyKore at the booth to discuss the app’s patented technology. The booth will also feature a TV streaming live data feedback direct from the sled so attendees can witness the app’s functionality in real time.

“We are excited to showcase our app with the Smart Sled Pro at the IHRSA,” said Alex Kim, CEO of MACH Fitness Lab. “It is the first of a series of products we’re launching with BodyKore to provide live data feedback and fully programmable modes that can be controlled through an application. We believe this app has the potential to change the game for athletic training and are eager to see its impact on the fitness industry.”

The BodyKore Smart Sled Pro is available for pre-order at IHRSA for a presale special of $3,825 (a savings of $675). For more information about the Smart Sled Pro and BodyKore, please visit BodyKore.com.

To schedule an appointment to check out the BodyKore Smart Sled Pro, please email sales@bodykore.com. For those wanting to attend IHRSA San Diego, BodyKore is offering the promo code BODYKOR to include when registering for a free pass.

Additional Information:

Location: IHRSA 2023, San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101; Booth #3747

Trade Show Hours: Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore’s team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a strong mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore’s product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com. Follow on Instagram @BodyKore. Find a dealer location here.