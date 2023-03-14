The Change Company and Framework Homeownership Partner to Expand Homeownership

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Change Company CDFI, LLC (“The Change Company”) and its subsidiary Change Lending, LLC, America’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and Framework Homeownership (“Framework”) announced today that they have partnered to provide financial literacy education to underbanked homeowners throughout the United States. The partnership is focused on educating consumers about the homeownership process with the shared mission of expanding homeownership by financing underserved borrowers, fairly and responsibly.

Omar Esposito, President and CEO of Framework said: “We are thrilled to partner with The Change Company, America’s largest CDFI, as we work to make smart homeownership the new norm nationwide by leveraging technology to reach a new generation of homebuyers and homeowners. We believe that with a superior curriculum, the latest technology, dedication to our customers, and innovative relationships with lenders like The Change Company, we can help millions more homebuyers purchase their first homes.”

“The Change Company is proud to partner with Framework to provide financial literacy and NIS Endorsed homebuyer education to credit-worthy prime borrowers who have been excluded from the financial system for non-economic reasons,” said The Change Company Founder and CEO, Steven Sugarman. “Study after study has shown that homeownership is key to closing racial wealth gap and building generational wealth for underserved borrowers and communities.”

Since 2018, Change has funded over $20 billion in loans to more than 50,000 families. Through future securitizations, Change will continue to enhance its ability to bank the underbanked, eliminate the wealth gap, and level the playing field for diverse homeowners and small business owners.

About The Change Company

The Change Company empowers homeowners, small businesses, and consumers to pursue their American dreams by bringing social and racial equity to banking and lending. The Change Company’s team has built businesses that have lent over $50 billion to over 250,000 borrowers and provided financial services to over two million Americans. For more information, visit us at www.TheChangeCompany.com and www.ChangeFi.com.

About Change Lending

Change Lending seeks to expand homeownership by providing credit-worthy loans to prime, underbanked borrowers. Since becoming a CDFI, over 70% of Change Lending’s loans have been to Black, Latino, and low- and moderate-income borrowers and communities. For more information, visit us at www.ChangeMtg.com and www.ChangeWholesale.com.

About Framework

Framework is a social-enterprise with a mission to actively reduce the homeownership gap through building tech-enabled homebuyer education and ongoing homeownership support courses, tools, and resources. Our online homeownership platform has helped over 1.5 million first-time homebuyers and homeowners across the country start and grow in their homeownership journey. Join us at www.frameworkhomeownership.org