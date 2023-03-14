Arrow Electronics and Qualcomm Collaborate to Accelerate Edge and AI Adoption

DENVER & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. have expanded their strategic collaboration. The establishment of Edge Labs — an Arrow Center of Excellence (CoE) — will help customers accelerate the development of connected intelligent edge devices based on solutions from Qualcomm Technologies.

Edge and AI solution development is becoming increasingly challenging to customers due to several factors such as lack of prior experience, limited access to high-performance edge and AI chipsets, supply chain complexity and fledgling ecosystem. Edge Labs aims to help innovators navigate these challenges while increasing the adoption of Edge AI using solutions from Qualcomm Technologies across security, safety, healthcare, robotics, cameras, displays, optical inspection and other IoT applications.

Edge Labs will have a dedicated solution architect and engineering team to develop application-specific solutions, including training sales and field application engineers specifically on Qualcomm Technologies’ products. It will also offer design services to enable lower risk and faster time to market for customers through eInfochips, an Arrow company.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and establish Edge Labs, an Arrow center of excellence,” said Kirk Schell, president of Arrow’s global components business. “Combining Arrow’s strength in engineering and supply chain with Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative products will help customers accelerate their design and speed to market in robotic, edge appliance and machine vision applications.”

Customers can rely on Edge Labs to deliver innovative and leading edge products, accelerate and de-risk design cycles, leverage the Aikri™ portfolio of SOMs and development kits, and get access to a world-class support team enabling them to plan and manage their product roadmap and lifecycles.

"Edge AI is the next big engineering frontier and we’re thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Arrow Electronics to strengthen the development and proliferation of IoT technologies and serve a more diverse and global customer base,” said Dev Singh, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Edge Labs CoE customers will have the ability to unlock new and unique edge AI use cases thanks to Qualcomm Technologies’ leading edge platforms and unified SW stack."

The first development kit from eInfochips as part of the Edge Labs initiative, “Aikri 42x”, based on Qualcomm QRB4210 SoC, has just launched and is being demonstrated at Embedded World conference, March 14-16, in Messe, Nuremberg, Germany.

To learn more and to collaborate with Edge Labs, visit Embedded World (Hall 3A.135), www.arrow.com/edgelabs and www.einfochips.com/edgelabs or edgelabs@arrow.com or edgelabs@einfochips.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution — including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more — to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.