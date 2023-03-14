Semperis Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Expanding Collaboration to Combat Identity-Related Cyber Threats

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, a pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against proliferating identity-related cyber threats. As a member of MISA, Semperis will expand its collaboration with Microsoft in offering innovative, comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions, building on its Directory Service Protector (DSP) for Microsoft Sentinel solution, which integrates with Sentinel to help security teams detect advanced threats targeting on-premises Active Directory. DSP for Microsoft Sentinel simplifies threat detection and response with out-of-the-box integration, bringing previously hidden Active Directory security data to the forefront in usable, familiar views for Sentinel users.

As part of Semperis’ participation in MISA, Directory Services Protector for Microsoft Sentinel—part of its ITDR platform purpose-built to provide identity-first security for hybrid Active Directory environments—is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and can be used to satisfy Microsoft Azure consumption commitments (MACC). Also available in Azure Marketplace are Active Directory Forest Recovery, Semperis’ cyber-first disaster recovery solution for on-premises Active Directory, and Directory Services Protector, comprehensive threat detection and response for on-premises Active Directory and Azure Active Directory.

For more than 90% of organizations worldwide, Active Directory is the primary identity store for authentication and access to business-critical applications and services. But because of misconfigurations that accumulate over time, particularly in legacy environments, Active Directory is now a prime target for cyber criminals—the common element in 9 out of 10 attacks. As a MISA member, Semperis brings a singular focus to protecting hybrid Active Directory identity systems before, during, and after an attack, enabling organizations to defend against potentially business-crippling cyber incidents. DSP for Microsoft Sentinel adds powerful analysis and presentation capabilities that enable organizations to detect sophisticated attacks that can otherwise go undetected.

“It is now more critical than ever for enterprises to maintain a secure, resilient cybersecurity posture within their on-premises Active Directory and Azure Active Directory environments to prevent massive disruptions to their business operations,” said Jeff Garrett, Microsoft Alliances Director at Semperis. “Our alliance with Microsoft cements our commitment to help customers protect against the deluge of attacks targeting hybrid Active Directory environments. Our DSP for Microsoft Sentinel solution provides additional context in a familiar view for Sentinel users and complements Microsoft security solutions such as Microsoft Defender for Identity to form a layered defense strategy that protects hybrid Active Directory environments across the attack lifecycle.”

Semperis’ MISA membership builds on its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft. For the past two years, Semperis has been an approved co-sell partner, working with Microsoft sales teams to educate customers on the challenges of protecting Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory and providing strategic solutions that meet shared customer needs. Semperis recently received Top Tier global co-sell status for Azure IP, Microsoft’s highest-level partner designation, for its efforts in fulfilling increased customer demand for hybrid Active Directory protection.

“Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees’ identities, applications, infrastructure, and endpoints are always secure,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Semperis, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

For more information about Semperis’ comprehensive hybrid AD protection offerings, please visit https://www.semperis.com/.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis’ patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors. The world’s leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine’s list of best workplaces for 2022 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner.

